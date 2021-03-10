Talking to a friend — Richard Pfeifer

NORFOLK — The other day I was hanging with a friend. This friend calls herself a Christian, but doesn’t always act like it. Some days she’s on fire for the Lord. Other days, life’s struggles seem to get the best of her.
So as our eyes met, I really wanted to say something about it to her, but decided to just let the Lord speak to her heart, knowing nothing I could say could ever possibly have the impact that the Lord making himself real in her heart would make.
So I prayed with her, and after some time passed, I winked at her and walked away from the mirror.
RICHARD PFEIFER