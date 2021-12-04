PIERCE — November was Diabetes Awareness Month. My granddaughter, McKenna Aablers Schaefer of Albion, has had diabetes since she was 1 year old. Even though I’m a nurse who has studied diabetes, she has taught me more than textbooks can.
At 12 years old, she manages her diabetes quite well using an insulin pump and also has a dexascan so she doesn’t have to poke her fingers so much. Her younger sister, Evelyne, also knows a lot and helps by reminding Kenna to check her blood sugar and knows what to watch for in case of reactions.
Diabetes is not a single person disorder but involves the whole family.
BARBARA SCHAEFER