PIERCE — November was Diabetes Awareness Month. My granddaughter, McKenna Aablers Schaefer of Albion, has had diabetes since she was 1 year old. Even though I’m a nurse who has studied diabetes, she has taught me more than textbooks can.

At 12 years old, she manages her diabetes quite well using an insulin pump and also has a dexascan so she doesn’t have to poke her fingers so much. Her younger sister, Evelyne, also knows a lot and helps by reminding Kenna to check her blood sugar and knows what to watch for in case of reactions.

Diabetes is not a single person disorder but involves the whole family.

