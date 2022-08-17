LITTLETON, Colo. — As I write this, Democrats in Congress are seeking to shove the “Inflation Reduction Act” down our throats. An inflation reduction act? Oh please!
One of the leading causes of inflation is out of control government spending. Our government has spent multiple trillions of dollars we don’t have on stimulus packages, new unemployment benefits, “infastructure” packages that include things that aren’t even infastructure, billions sent to Ukraine with no accounting of how the money is being used, and more. This has led to the worst inflation we’ve seen in over 40 years!
So, how is spending another three-quarters of a trillion dollars we don’t have going to magically reduce inflation? How will increasing taxes on corporations — which will increase the cost of their goods and services, eliminate jobs, or both — reduce inflation? How will eliminating legal tax deduction — which they claim are “loopholes” — reduce inflation?
It won’t! It will make it worse!
All this legislation is a paired down version of disastrous “Build Back Better” plan. These are the same sort of policies that have spectacularly failed in other nations all over the world. Have you seen the news from Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and elsewhere? That’s our future if this continues.
Wake up America! The Democrats don’t have our best interests at heart! They don’t care about you! All they care about is power and control over our lives!
Election day, this November, is your opportunity to begin taking control of our country back from these power hungry elites. Vote them out of office! Replace them with people who trust you and who believe in the U.S. Constitution! Do it now, before it’s too late!
BRADLEY ROENFELDT