OSMOND — I wanted to write this because I have not seen anybody talking about it recently. President Joe Biden’s 30x30 plan is nothing more than a land grab. By 2030, Joe Biden wants to buy up 30% of the U.S. land.
As a farmer, I know this will not only hurt me, but it will hurt the rest of my fellow farmers across Nebraska. Something that is important to understand is that the federal government does not pay taxes on land they own. With that land being taken out of private circulation, we, the farmers and majority landowners, will be the ones who have to bear the cost of the tax increases to meet the government’s spending habits.
The only candidate I have seen speak out and make an issue about this is Jim Pillen. Where are all the other gubernatorial candidates?
AUSTIN HARRISON