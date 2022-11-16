Take a moment — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK Our flawed view of life now and for eternity is often shaped by what we see, feel, touch or even smell. We rely upon our senses. But God sees what we cannot even fathom in our limited understanding. In His wisdom and infinite understanding — all of creation, including every moment of your life — is important to Him.
If you have difficulty understanding, this great love that God has for you, turn to Isaiah 55:8-9 where we are reminded that our thought processes and God’s are not the same. His are far more superior to ours. We can trust in His knowledge, goodness, and plan for our lives. In the eternal scheme of God’s plans it would be easy to assume that we don’t matter, but we do. The great and small matter equally to God. God can and will provide for our every need, be reminded that little is much where God is in it. I hope you’ll see your life and purpose through God’s eyes. Our small gifts sincerely given accomplish much. God was in Christ doing kind to us, tenderhearted and forgiving.
Not by power nor by might by my spirit says the Lord.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior. It will last eternally.
ELSIE LIEWER