Supports the sheriff — Millie Ridder

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WIND AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.
* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and
Gage.
* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 23 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended. If fires
develop, they will be difficult to contain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&