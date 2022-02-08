MADISON — I agree with the recent letter writer supporting Mike Unger as Stanton County sheriff. He is outstanding in his dedication to his county and his job! He came to my aid several years ago while I was clear over here at the west end of Stanton County. And he responded fast! He’s good and dedicated to his work!

More than anything, he is someone who has a people’s first interest and needs in his heart.

MILLIE RIDDER

Tags

In other news

Supports the sheriff — Millie Ridder

MADISON — I agree with the recent letter writer supporting Mike Unger as Stanton County sheriff. He is outstanding in his dedication to his county and his job! He came to my aid several years ago while I was clear over here at the west end of Stanton County. And he responded fast! He’s good …

Lowering taxes won’t help — Troy Magnuson

BRUNO — I generally agree with your recent editorial regarding the unemployment rate; it is a bit misleading at times. I do disagree regarding why folks are dropping out of the workforce and I can assure you lowering taxes won’t fix a thing.