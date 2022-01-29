Supports the sheriff — Gilbert Morfeld

STANTON — I’m 91 years old and not sure how much longer I will be around. But, I needed to say at least one more time that we would be fools to have anyone other than Mike Unger as our Stanton County sheriff.
I have known Mike since the first day he walked into the courthouse more than 30 years ago when I was the veterans services officer in Stanton. I have known Mike on his best and worst days, serving all of us.
I know how fortunate we are to have him as he has always been the first one through the door to help. I know he has been there for me many times.
Those of you that don’t like him, why is that? Did he arrest or write you a ticket someone you know? That’s his job and he does it well with the help of a great bunch of deputies.
Folks, experience counts and we have it, so let’s not lose it.
GILBERT “GIB” MORFELD