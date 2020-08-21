Supports state senator — Brad Brooks

NORFOLK — I firmly believe it’s time for a change in Washington. For over a decade, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has voted against his constituents’ interests by repeatedly supporting bills that would privatize Social Security and increase prescription drugs’ cost. It’s time we send someone to Washington with Nebraska values, like Sen. Kate Bolz.
Kate grew up on her family’s farm. She recently helped to pass one of the most significant tax cuts in Nebraska’s history. I hope you’ll join me in supporting her in November.
BRAD BROOKS