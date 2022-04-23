Supports sheriff — Tom Nesbitt

LINCOLN — I do not very often write letters to the editor, but I am writing this letter to encourage citizens of Stanton County to support and vote for Sheriff Mike Unger for Stanton County sheriff.
You will be hard-pressed to find a more committed and dedicated public servant. He puts in countless hours and takes his responsibilities very seriously. I know for a fact that he personally addresses citizens’ concerns about different issues, which are the true attributes of a public servant.
Aside from the fact that Sheriff Unger seems to be the one that wants to actually do the job, he has a platform that makes a lot of sense. He wants to make Stanton County a safer place to live from crime and, most importantly, will do the right thing for the right reasons.
Sheriff Unger has a vision for Stanton County. He will represent all the citizens and not just a select few. I can assure you that he will continue to be a watchdog for how the sheriff’s office tax dollars are managed and hold people accountable. He will ensure that the citizens get the service from the sheriff’s office that they are entitled to as well in a professional manner.
Sheriff Mike Unger will do the job with enthusiasm, character, innovation, integrity, honesty and good common sense. That is who we want in that office.
I hope you will join me in supporting Mike Unger for Stanton County sheriff.
TOM NESBITT
Retired colonel, Nebraska State Patrol