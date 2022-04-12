Supports sheriff — Larry and Diane Hradec

STANTON — My wife and I recently built a new building in Stanton and one of the main reasons we did so was the fact that we knew the building would be well protected and watched over by Sheriff Mike Unger and his department.
I have observed Mike in action as a police officer for many years back to when he worked at Norfolk PD. I have seen him in action on the scene of horrendous and fatal car accidents and found him to be in control and know what he was doing. We know the job he did in Pilger following the terrible tornadoes back in 2014 of helping everyone in need and taking charge of the emergency response.
We are proud to be Stanton County taxpayers and to support Sheriff Mike Unger for re-election as Stanton County sheriff.
LARRY and DIANE HRADEC