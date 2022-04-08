PILGER — Several years ago I was involved in a car accident where I stopped to help with a flat tire on Highway 275 near Norfolk. I was struck by a speeding vehicle as I stood outside and was critically injured.
I was laying on the highway when Sheriff Mike Unger arrived as the first responder on the scene. He controlled my bleeding and immediately called for a helicopter to come to the scene. I was later in a coma for three days in Sioux City. I was told by the doctors that had I not received immediate care from Sheriff Unger and the immediate helicopter transport, I would have died.
I want people to know how lucky I was and fortunate that Sheriff Unger was there. As a Stanton County resident, I fully support Sheriff Unger for re-election.
JEFF BETHARDS