PILGER — Several years ago I was involved in a car accident where I stopped to help with a flat tire on Highway 275 near Norfolk. I was struck by a speeding vehicle as I stood outside and was critically injured.

I was laying on the highway when Sheriff Mike Unger arrived as the first responder on the scene. He controlled my bleeding and immediately called for a helicopter to come to the scene. I was later in a coma for three days in Sioux City. I was told by the doctors that had I not received immediate care from Sheriff Unger and the immediate helicopter transport, I would have died.

I want people to know how lucky I was and fortunate that Sheriff Unger was there. As a Stanton County resident, I fully support Sheriff Unger for re-election.

JEFF BETHARDS

Tags

In other news

Leftists’ misrepresentation — Randy Rothchild

HOUSTON, Texas — I applaud the Florida Legislature’s recently passed law that prohibits indoctrination on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 (Daily News, March 29, page 3). They shouldn’t have stopped at Grade 3. The leftist “progressives” all but had a coronary as they exp…

Be careful of social media — Dr. Jami Jo Thompson

NORFOLK — I have recently developed a love-hate relationship with social media. I love that it allows me to connect with my relatives across the world and I love that it allows me to share stories and pictures of the great things happening within our schools. But, I hate that other people us…