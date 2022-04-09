OAKDALE — In the GOP primary race for governor, hopefully name recognition and celebrity endorsements will not be the deciding factor.
Charles Herbster, former President Trump’s endorsee, carries much of the same baggage, wealth, egotism and disdain for anyone not in agreement with his views.
Jim Pillen, endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, has bizarre campaign ads and neglect for citizens’ welfare when choosing sites for his many hog confinement locations.
Both their stances on immigration, when talks surface of questionable hiring practices, are much the same.
Brett Lindstrom’s campaign platform is much in line with Nebraska conservative values, including high regard from fellow legislative members.
This speaks well for the type of governor to represent our state.
JOE REESTMAN