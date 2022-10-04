NORFOLK — Fifty cents on every $100 spent in Norfolk.
That, in simple terms, is what Norfolkans are being asked to consider in November by way of a half-percent local sales tax that would pay for expansion and renovations of our nearly 40-year old police station, Ta-Ha-Zouka park modernization and new sports opportunities (new youth sports facilities and water recreation), and a community-wide streets and infrastructure improvement plan.
As a large group of business leaders in Norfolk, we support this proposal. We’ve loved seeing the growth and modernization Norfolk has enjoyed in recent years, and we think this plan continues the city’s movement in the right direction. The fact is this: just like businesses are often in competition with each other, communities are competitive with other communities. Having first-class public safety, infrastructure and recreation facilities is a must-have for keeping a competitive edge over other communities and retaining youth and attracting newcomers.
That is our top challenge today — people attraction. We have many jobs available but not always enough people to work them. We know that if we don’t have the same kinds of amenities other communities have (and even better ones), we won’t have the population base to support a successful and growing business community.
That said, we certainly understand the frustration many share with increasing taxes; we don’t like paying new taxes either. But we urge everyone to think rationally.
The major problem with our high-tax situation in Nebraska is an out-of-balance tax structure at the state level, which creates undue pressure on local property taxes. As far as city taxes go, you should understand there are no special local taxes on the rolls right now. The occupation tax that helped pay for the Memorial Field complex is gone, paid off earlier than anticipated. The last time the additional half-percent local sales tax was used was for a voter-approved library renovation and expansion. Then the tax went away. Also, it’s a fact that the city of Norfolk maintains one of the lowest property tax levies among cities in the state (third lowest).
We understand some are trying to mislead and even scare Norfolkans about this proposal. That is unfortunate. What we don’t need is to turn back the clock and return to a time when Norfolk wasn’t growing and wasn’t attracting new residents. What we need is continued population growth and the smart investments, like these, that make people want to live here.
We think it’s important — necessary even — that city leaders and the business community work together to keep Norfolk safe, healthy and growing. This plan continues Norfolk’s growth spurt and modernization streak. All for the cost of 50 cents on every $100 spent in town, paid by both residents and visitors.
We think that’s a pretty good deal. Please join us in voting yes on Nov 8. This letter is on behalf of the voting members of the Norfolk Action Council.
ARNIE ROBINSON
BOB DUDLEY
JIM BRADFORD
AUSTEN HAGOOD
Action Council Executive Committee