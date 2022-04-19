Supports Hetzler — Jordan Nelson

NORFOLK — My name is Jordan Nelson. And although I am not currently a resident of Stanton County, my kids go to Woodland Park Elementary School. I also grew up in Woodland Park, and have family that still live in Stanton County.
I have read lately about how great Sheriff Unger has done and all his good deeds in the many years he has been in office. But what I have not seen is any stories of his opponent and Stanton native James Hetzler. I have had the pleasure of meeting with James when he was a Norfolk police officer. I was on my way back from Omaha after watching my sister graduate from UNO.
I had headlights that were out, but on top of that my plate tags were a few days past due. He was the most pleasant officer, made good conversation and even joked with me about how much of a pain Chevy Traverse headlights could be.
He did see that my tags were expired and made a comment about them, but with me having a newborn, I had forgotten them at home on the table and was in such a hurry to leave town it slipped my mind. He was very understanding as he has kids of his own.
His major concern was that it was dusk and my headlights were out. To me, that spoke volumes, as we all know tags expiring is a big deal. Some cops hammer down on it, but the way he conducted himself made me feel at ease, and not like I was some criminal who had done something horribly wrong. I may not live in Stanton County, but I drive in the county daily. And as hard as change is, sometimes we need it.
James is young, determined and ready to take on all the challenges that goes with being a sheriff. His background in the military has set him up to be resilient, and level headed in the toughest situations. Being a Stanton native helps him know the county, who is who and what needs worked on. We as voters, have a chance to make a change. Lets make that change.
JORDAN NELSON