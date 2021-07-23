WAYNE — Thank you to Kristine Kinzie for her letter about health education standards.

Our young people need developmentally appropriate, physiologically accurate, evidenced-based education with regard to all aspects of health.

Health education begins in the home. Yet, when children leave home and begin to interact with peers and adults from other family units, they may find that the language common to their family unit seems to limit effective communication with others.

One example: a 4-year-old preschooler says to her teacher during snack time, “My cousin touched my cookie.” The teacher responds with an affirmative statement about keeping hands on one’s own food and moves on, not realizing that “cookie” is a family euphemism for private-part or vulva. The child, confused by the response, falls silent.

Another example: some families encourage gender-specific behavior for their children. A preschool boy, who spends time with his dad doing farm chores on the weekend, while his mom and sister are indoors cooking, tells his male peer playing in the kitchen at preschool that those toys are for girls. The peer hearing this, is confused because his mom and dad ask him to help with the cooking at home.

While families can be clear and confident about what they teach their children at home, the language and concepts are not always transferable. A carefully developed, age-appropriate school curriculum provides a common language and knowledge base for children that they can acquire and use to accomplish effective interactions with families, peers and trusted adults in their lives.

KAREN GRANBERG

