Supports Fortenberry — Tonn Ostergard

LINCOLN — In this politically charged environment, leadership, experience and commitment matter. I am grateful to Congressman Jeff Fortenberry for his extraordinary service to Nebraska and our nation, and while he may be humble in touting his own record of accomplishments, I am pleased to do so! Jeff puts public service above politics.

Jeff has established a reputation amongst his peers as a thoughtful and reliable leader in Washington. Jeff is a good person of character who I know represents all Nebraskan’s with integrity. On matters large or small, if you need him, Jeff is there to help.

I encourage you to vote for Congressman Fortenberry on Nov. 3 or before if voting by mail.

TONN OSTERGARD

