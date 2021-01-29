Supports columnist — Janelle Fischer

PIERCE — After several days of pondering the Jan. 23 letter to the editor, I feel strongly that I need to respond to the letter writer’s comments. The subject was a column written by Mr. Lee Hulm, bashing him for his opinion on the recent election and suggesting that the Daily News “monitor future opinions” and not “waste space” on “debunked lies.”

I have read Mr. Hulm’s columns in the past and appreciated them, and think he is an intelligent writer with good ideas. I urge him to continue. The writer even suggests that Mr. Hulm has forfeited his right to appear as a columnist!

I think there was significant fraud in the 2020 election, but it may never be proven. That remains to be seen. But in the meantime, NO ONE should be deprived of stating or writing their opinion, and it should not be “monitored” to fit with a particular line of thought.

Along with that response, I would like to mention some things I really like about the Daily News. First, having delivery each day in the rural area is great; second, I love the Baxter Black column. Others are the nice obituaries, the comic strip “Pickles,” and the Twenty Below section. As an 85-year-old great-grandmother, I love reading the high school kids opinions and news.

Keep up the good work, and I hope to read more from Lee Hulm soon.

JANELLE FISCHER

NORFOLK — I’m writing in regard to the letter to the editor in the Jan. 23 issue of the Daily News. It appears to me that the cancel culture is now being used to silence those with differing views.

PLAINVIEW — A lie travels around the world while the truth is still putting on its boots (attributed to Winston Churchhill). God willing, the truth of voter fraud in some states will be revealed.

CREIGHTON — We had an election where it is evident there were shenanigans that went on, and there were plenty of them. We are supposed to believe a bunch of politicians when they tell us, “all is well and good” and “the elections were fair and honest.”

OMAHA — Every year, Americans are surveyed about which professions they trust the most. After this year, it should come as no surprise that nurses rank first as most trusted profession for the 19th consecutive year.

NORFOLK — I read the Opinion page of the Norfolk Daily News daily. Not that I expect to agree with what I read, but to be informed of varied opinions on topics that I care deeply about. Your columnists “On the Right” often cause me to shake my head, but I know where they are and likely where…

NORFOLK — Faith is not about perfection, but direction. When we make it all the way to heaven, we’ll be perfected and glorified. Until then we press upward, trusting God at every level.