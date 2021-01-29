Supports columnist — Janelle Fischer

PIERCE — After several days of pondering the Jan. 23 letter to the editor, I feel strongly that I need to respond to the letter writer’s comments. The subject was a column written by Mr. Lee Hulm, bashing him for his opinion on the recent election and suggesting that the Daily News “monitor future opinions” and not “waste space” on “debunked lies.”
I have read Mr. Hulm’s columns in the past and appreciated them, and think he is an intelligent writer with good ideas. I urge him to continue. The writer even suggests that Mr. Hulm has forfeited his right to appear as a columnist!
I think there was significant fraud in the 2020 election, but it may never be proven. That remains to be seen. But in the meantime, NO ONE should be deprived of stating or writing their opinion, and it should not be “monitored” to fit with a particular line of thought.
Along with that response, I would like to mention some things I really like about the Daily News. First, having delivery each day in the rural area is great; second, I love the Baxter Black column. Others are the nice obituaries, the comic strip “Pickles,” and the Twenty Below section. As an 85-year-old great-grandmother, I love reading the high school kids opinions and news.
Keep up the good work, and I hope to read more from Lee Hulm soon.
JANELLE FISCHER