Supports challengers — Jon Oberg

LINCOLN — I know Joe Biden from way back. He traveled to the U.S. Senate from Wilmington, Delaware, every day by train, two hours each way, so he could better tend to his family at home. He, Jim Exon, and Pat Moynihan sat in front of me as I did staff work for the Senate Budget Committee for several years. Joe Biden was then as he is now, an honest, decent, friendly family man, always ready with a smile and words of encouragement and appreciation.
Now back on a farm again in Nebraska’s First District, I will be supporting Joe Biden for president because he understands that agriculture must not be put on federal welfare, as the current administration has done. We’re trying to participate in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), which Joe Biden wants to expand to save our country’s soil and water, rather than making dubious dole payments out of non-appropriated accounts to compensate for this administration’s disastrously backfiring tariff policies.
My vote for First District representative will go to Kate Bolz, an experienced state legislator who grew up on a farm near Palmyra. This is a great chance for us to swap out Jeff Fortenberry, whom the White House recently identified as from Louisiana. So much for representing Nebraska.
I also know from personal experience that Fortenberry is a Congressman who lets others do the legislative work for which he will then claim the credit. He did that twice in August alone. That is enough to make me vote for his opponent, but I would be voting in any case for Kate Bolz because she is the real deal and will make the First District proud again of its representative.
JON OBERG