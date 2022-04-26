Supports carbon pipeline — Mark Hall

NORFOLK — Competition drives improvements and creates opportunities, but it also punishes complacency. Farmers and agricultural industries are familiar with the need to adapt to improve practices and products. As markets evolve so do our producers.
Over the last 20 years, ethanol plants have changed their processes to reduce carbon emissions. Maximizing efficiency in every possible step of production reduces waste and leads to a more competitive low-carbon fuel.
Now, Husker Ag, an ethanol plant in Plainview, and 30 other plants in the Midwest are coming together to dramatically reduce emissions and place biofuels at the forefront of growing low-carbon fuel markets. In addition to providing environmental benefits, this shift will enhance our economy, create jobs, and generate more tax revenues for local communities to spend on schools, roads, public safety and more.
In the past year, news regarding this Summit Carbon Solutions partnership has gained attention across the Midwest. While most of the momentum is positive, and support for agriculture remains high, plenty of misinformation has swirled around our rural communities. As the project progresses, I hope everyone will keep these facts in mind.
Corn growers will benefit immensely. The ethanol industry consumes nearly half of Midwest-grown corn and reducing our carbon emissions drastically improves our competitive outlook, ensuring ethanol remains viable for decades to come. That’s really good news for Nebraska family farmers who sell corn to Summit’s partner ethanol plants including Husker Ag and cattle feeders who buy distillers grains from those same plants.
Summit Carbon Solutions has already paid millions of dollars to landowners for easements. Partnering farmers will also receive crop damage payments and the guarantee that drain tile will be repaired if the project ever impacts it. These easements do not transfer the ownership of the property, and unlike other projects that take land out of use permanently, farmers can continue planting over the line once it is buried.
The construction of the project is privately funded through investors including John Deere, Tiger Infrastructure, and Continental Resources. Summit Carbon Solutions is throwing its support behind the ethanol industry and local corn growers. After covering the cost of building the project, Summit will share in our plant’s increased profits once the project is in operation.
Finally, and most importantly, safety is the number one priority both at the ethanol plants and along the entire route of the project. Although the project utilizes long-standing, proven, and reliable technologies, the developer is going to great lengths to maximize the safety of the system, make sure any risks are identified and mitigated quickly, and local first responders are prepared in the unlikely event of a leak.
This is not your typical pipeline. Rather than just traversing the ground, taking a product from point A to point B, this project will positively impact every community across the route and have an ongoing presence in our communities.
This is our chance to be competitive as markets evolve. We could see tremendous benefits by embracing the opportunity and failing to act could lead to equally devastating consequences. As opinions come up regarding the future of ethanol and agriculture, please join me in learning the facts and supporting our state and Nebraska’s farmers.
MARK HALL
Husker Ag
Board of Directors member