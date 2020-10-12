NORFOLK — What do you look for in a School Board member?

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting all of our lives, I want even more a creative thinker who considers our children’s education and safety a top priority.

One who recognizes the needs of the parents and guardians while staying within the budget’s allocation. I believe Sandy Wolfe has been a true advocate for all students over the past eight years. Her position as the Norfolk School Board president is testimony to her leadership and time requirement. Her re-election will ensure that every child has the choice to maximize his or her potential. Oh by the way, to be completely transparent, Sandy is my nephew’s wife and I am very proud of her.

JIM MILLER

Tags

In other news

Media bias shows — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — I am so tired of this left leaning news media. I shouldn’t generalize but the bulk of the time the news is either distorted or just outright lies. Exhibit A, The Atlantic came out with an unknown sources gig that stated Donald Trump, when he got rained out to go to a cemetery in Eu…

Fix the streets — William "Bill" Christian

MESA, Ariz. — I was born and lived in Norfolk until I was 70 years old. At that time, I left Norfolk because of a heart condition. I needed warmer weather but I come back and visit on a regular basis. I couldn’t believe how bad the streets were.

Global warming intensifying — John Gibbons

CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — In his recent column, Michael Reagan raises some valid points about why more homes are being destroyed, but he misses the mark when he attempts to discuss the science. Global warming is intensifying wildfires in California just as it is causing aridification of arable land …

Remember the residents — Carol M. Smith

GRAND ISLAND — By what logic is it OK for a resident in a nursing facility to be isolated and kept from contact with their family, while those charged with caring for those individuals have no such restrictions and are allowed (after their shift) to live a normal life going to sports events,…

Tax, not a fee — Donald Van Hooten

NORFOLK — Reading the article about sewer and water increases, I am incensed about this. Steve Rames calls them fees, I call them a tax. Just reading the article, it is easy to assess that he is a bureaucrat. He has no sense of departmental efficiency.

Touting fitness — Brooks Boyer

Fitness is a lifestyle change. Changes like being more cognizant of what you’re putting into your body, healthier food options, and increased physical activity.

Believes in Bolz — Erin Rodel

LINCOLN — I’m a Republican. This year I’m going to cast my vote for Kate Bolz. Here’s why. Bipartisanship is very important to me and I believe in putting the right person in the right position of influence.