NORFOLK — What do you look for in a School Board member?
With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting all of our lives, I want even more a creative thinker who considers our children’s education and safety a top priority.
One who recognizes the needs of the parents and guardians while staying within the budget’s allocation. I believe Sandy Wolfe has been a true advocate for all students over the past eight years. Her position as the Norfolk School Board president is testimony to her leadership and time requirement. Her re-election will ensure that every child has the choice to maximize his or her potential. Oh by the way, to be completely transparent, Sandy is my nephew’s wife and I am very proud of her.
JIM MILLER