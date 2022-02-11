Supports candidate —Brian Cargill

COZAD — If we want educational institutions that reflect our values, we need to work hard to recruit leaders that reflect our values. Schools should be teaching children about the Nebraska values of a strong work ethic, honesty, faith, the difference between right and wrong.
For far too long, the citizens of the state have fallen asleep as opportunists and ideologues have hijacked our education institutions, especially the Nebraska State Board of Education. Some of Nebraska’s public schools have neglected proper instruction of our youth in favor of indoctrination.
Our only chance of rescuing education in Nebraska is to elect more officials like Regent Pillen, who recently introduced a resolution to ban CRT at the university. If we fail, education will be weakened and our children will be worse off because of it. Schools should build children’s characters. Let’s elect leaders that reflect the values we want to instill in the next generation.
BRIAN CARGILL