Supports candidate —Brian Cargill

COZAD — If we want educational institutions that reflect our values, we need to work hard to recruit leaders that reflect our values. Schools should be teaching children about the Nebraska values of a strong work ethic, honesty, faith, the difference between right and wrong.

For far too long, the citizens of the state have fallen asleep as opportunists and ideologues have hijacked our education institutions, especially the Nebraska State Board of Education. Some of Nebraska’s public schools have neglected proper instruction of our youth in favor of indoctrination.

Our only chance of rescuing education in Nebraska is to elect more officials like Regent Pillen, who recently introduced a resolution to ban CRT at the university. If we fail, education will be weakened and our children will be worse off because of it. Schools should build children’s characters. Let’s elect leaders that reflect the values we want to instill in the next generation.

BRIAN CARGILL

Supports the sheriff — Millie Ridder

MADISON — I agree with the recent letter writer supporting Mike Unger as Stanton County sheriff. He is outstanding in his dedication to his county and his job! He came to my aid several years ago while I was clear over here at the west end of Stanton County. And he responded fast! He’s good …

Against endorsement — Bob Hardy

LINCOLN — I am disappointed to find out that the Nebraska Farm Bureau has endorsed Jim Pillen for governor. Pillen is someone who is behaving very much like Trump in that instead of policy proposals he is using name calling, ridicule and sarcasm as the basis for his campaign for governor.

Bail or pretrial release? — Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — In contemporary society, there is rash of use of firearms or other deadly weapons to thwart the policing authority of our government as is evidenced by the high frequency of police shootings and the killing of police officers in a number of our cities. In addition, the use of such …

Supports candidate —Brian Cargill

