Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Thurston, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&