LINCOLN — I’m Albert Maxey Sr., and I’m proud to support Patty Pansing Brook for Congress in Nebraska’s 1st District.
As a retired Lincoln Police officer and LPS Security specialist and teacher, I’m honored to be a member of her advisory committees on public safety and African American community matters.
I knew Patty’s mother, Lu Pansing, and I’ve known and respected Patty for years. Patty will fight for every American, no matter what political party they belong to, what racial or ethnic background they are from, their economic status, or who they love.
She is a leader. She’ll work for Nebraska families, and she is the only candidate in this race who will fight for the right of all Americans to make their own health care decisions without government interference and for their doctors to provide that health care without fear of reprisal.
Please join me and vote for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress on Nov. 8.
ALBERT MAXEY SR.