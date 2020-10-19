Supports Bolz — Sally Herrin

LINCOLN — We can count on Kate Bolz to be a champion to protect and defend the Affordable Care Act for everyone and Medicare and Social Security for all constituents, especially seniors, in Nebraska’s Congressional District 1. These policy issues impact everyone. Kate will defend and advocate for a stronger ethanol Renewable Fuels Standard and fight to protect ethanol during future COVID relief bills.
The RFS is vital for Nebraska’s economy, but especially for farmers and the rural areas that need more domestic corn demand, higher corn prices, and the good jobs provided by Nebraska’s ethanol plants. If you give Kate your vote, you can count on her to represent all of us in District 1 and be an independent voice for Nebraska on these critical federal policies.
SALLY HERRIN