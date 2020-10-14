Supports board of education candidate — Julee Pfeil

NORFOLK — I am writing today to show support for the election of Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite to the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education. I have known Jenna all her life and had the privilege of watching Jenna grow into a mature, hard-working and dedicated servant leader. Character qualities that I have seen developing in Jenna all her life.
Jenna is a graduate of Norfolk Senior High and after graduating from dental college returned backed to her hometown to establish roots with her family and career. As soon as Jenna and her husband, Dirk, returned they immediately became active in giving back to the community she grew up in. Jenna has demonstrated her leadership ability through serving in Kiwanis Emerging Leaders, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest and Norfolk Public Schools Foundation just to name a few.
Jenna and Dirk have two small children, the oldest has just started school. As a past member of the Board of Education, I know the value of having Board members that have children in the school system and can experience first-hand the quality of education they are receiving.
Jenna is committed to the education of our children. Her aim is to produce well educated and well-rounded graduates, helping to continue to create connections for job opportunities after graduation.
In my experience as a NPS Board member, I believe Jenna has the leadership, dedication and vision that will benefit Norfolk Public Schools.
JULEE PFEIL
Past school board member