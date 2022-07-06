ST. EDWARD — Former Marine intelligence officer and U.N. weapons inspector Scott Ritter published an, “Open Letter to the American People” in Russia Today, reflecting on what the May 9th Victory Day means, using Tom Brokaw’s 1998 documentary, “The Greatest Generation,” as a reference point. He makes it clear that he grew up with the principle that sacrifices that generations made to light the scourge of Nazism must not be forgotten.
He wrote, “There was a time when the United States and Soviet Union fought together to overcome the scourge of Nazi Germany and the ideology it espoused. Today, when Russia is locked in a struggle with the progeny of Hitler’s Germany — in the form of the ideological descendants of the Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera — one would logically expect the United States to be on Moscow’s side.
Bandera’s followers fought alongside German Nazis as members of the Waffen SS, slaughtering tens of thousands of innocent civilians, many of them Jewish. By rights, Washington should be ensuring that the hateful cause so many had given their lives and livelihoods to eradicate them from Europe never again raised its evil banners on European soil.
Instead, the United States is providing succor to the present-day adherents of Bandera and by extension, Hitler, their hateful ideology disguised as Ukrainian nationalism. American military personnel, whose tradition are bound from the heroic sacrifices made by hundreds of thousands of their fellow soldiers, sailors and airmen who gave their lives to defeat Nazi Germany, are today providing weapons and training to Ukrainians whose bodies and banners bear the makings of Hitler’s Third Reich.
On May 9, Russia will celebrate Victory Day, marking the 77th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. Unfortunately, the struggle against Nazi ideology continues to this day and, sadly, the United States finds itself on the wrong side of history, supporting those whom we once were sworn to defeat, while fighting against whom we once called allies.
BEVERLY KEMPER