NORFOLK — I support Andrew McCarthy for Norfolk City Council Ward 4. Andrew is a dedicated, hard-working leader for the transformation of downtown. His ability to start up a new business and make it thrive is demonstrated as the owner of District Table and Tap, the District Event Center and the Office Bar. Plus, he is a partner in a new distillery downtown. Every morning is he up at 5 a.m. and works tirelessly through the day and evening making sure his team, his customers and his city are taken care of.
Andrew is passionate about growing and improving downtown and our city. He never hesitates to help his fellow business owners downtown and is a true team player. Andrew is a dedicated family man and has chosen to live downtown with his family. Andrew is a needed and important part of our city council. Please vote for Andrew so he can continue to help our city government continue to improve and grow our great city!
DIRK PETERSEN