AUBURN — I grew up on a farm outside of Norfolk and moved away for college. I plan on moving back to the area in the near future.

My favorite childhood memories were created outdoors — hunting, fishing, and swimming in creeks or lakes. I took classes through the local 4-H extension office and participated in Pheasants Forever and National Wild Turkey Federation youth programs. As a kid, the nature, wildlife, and outdoor programs were magically just there. I did not see the effort, money, or work that it took to coordinate these programs and protect these resources. Now as an adult, I fully appreciate the hard work and dedication that it takes to keep these things available and accessible to the public, and I want to make sure that my son has the same opportunities I had. One of the groups that directly impacts the experiences I had growing up is the NRD.

In short, the NRD is charged with managing Nebraska’s natural resources. This includes creation and management of wildlife habitat, parks, recreational areas, education programs, and water quality. The NRD is a very important organization that affects everyone in Nebraska. The Subdistrict 3 position on the Lower Elkhorn NRD board is up for election, and I can’t think of anyone better to fill that spot than Melissa Temple.

Melissa cares for nature. She will ensure that wildlife habitats in the surrounding area continue to thrive. She plans to address ground water problems plaguing our community such as nitrate leakage into our water systems and the annual algae problems affecting the lakes. Also, she is very passionate about youth education. She has the right background as a teacher to inspire today’s youth to best care for our natural resources. I want my son to have a shot at the same experiences I had growing up. In order to do that, we must have responsible and determined leaders at the NRD like Melissa Temple.

CHUCK KRUEGER

Tags

In other news

Choose GOP candidates — Rick Benson

NORFOLK — I support the Republican Party’s involvement to be active in the nonpartisan races such as the Norfolk School Board. When you see that the state Democratic leader has put out its program to turn rural Nebraska from a RED state to a blue state, you need to listen. Did you know that …

Get informed — Jeff Prather

MADISON — To the voters of the City of Madison. Please check into the facts of the city actions. There is and has been a lot of rumors about our city mayor, with the biggest being about our nursing home.

Vote no Nov. 8 — Marlin Pospisil

NORFOLK — I see the “yes voters” are coming out with numerous and expensive fancy-colored mailings. They are obviously focusing on the police as they believe that will sell to the voters. I would have voted for police expansion had that been by itself.

Not acceptable — Kayla Walnofer

NORFOLK — It’s said often, thrown around so carelessly. It’s an eight-letter word, and words are powerful. The term “retarded” or “mentally retarded” was a once medically accepted term for those who experience a disability. However, it quickly turned into a derogatory term that people began …

Needed to be separate — Jean Hopkins

NORFOLK — I am totally pro for Norfolk improvements. I want police station improvements, street improvements, Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements. I am questioning the need for such an expensive indoor aquatic center. I do not want property taxes increased any more then already happening.

Caring person — Lorraine Taylor

LINCOLN — I am writing to encourage you to vote for Melissa Temple as a member of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors. I have known Melissa for about 15 years when my family lived in Norfolk; both as a friend and also as a co-worker in several nonprofit organizati…

Ex-Congressman writes — Mickey Edwards

PRINCETON, N.J. — I am writing in support of my former student, Melissa Temple, who is running for Lower Elkhorn NRD. Over the course of many years in public life, and many more as a university professor, I have never been more delighted to speak up on behalf of one of my students.

Thoughts on state board — Sherry Dorman

WAYNE — I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make in…