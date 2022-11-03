AUBURN — I grew up on a farm outside of Norfolk and moved away for college. I plan on moving back to the area in the near future.
My favorite childhood memories were created outdoors — hunting, fishing, and swimming in creeks or lakes. I took classes through the local 4-H extension office and participated in Pheasants Forever and National Wild Turkey Federation youth programs. As a kid, the nature, wildlife, and outdoor programs were magically just there. I did not see the effort, money, or work that it took to coordinate these programs and protect these resources. Now as an adult, I fully appreciate the hard work and dedication that it takes to keep these things available and accessible to the public, and I want to make sure that my son has the same opportunities I had. One of the groups that directly impacts the experiences I had growing up is the NRD.
In short, the NRD is charged with managing Nebraska’s natural resources. This includes creation and management of wildlife habitat, parks, recreational areas, education programs, and water quality. The NRD is a very important organization that affects everyone in Nebraska. The Subdistrict 3 position on the Lower Elkhorn NRD board is up for election, and I can’t think of anyone better to fill that spot than Melissa Temple.
Melissa cares for nature. She will ensure that wildlife habitats in the surrounding area continue to thrive. She plans to address ground water problems plaguing our community such as nitrate leakage into our water systems and the annual algae problems affecting the lakes. Also, she is very passionate about youth education. She has the right background as a teacher to inspire today’s youth to best care for our natural resources. I want my son to have a shot at the same experiences I had growing up. In order to do that, we must have responsible and determined leaders at the NRD like Melissa Temple.
CHUCK KRUEGER