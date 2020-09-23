Support medical marijuana — Carl Munford

COLUMBUS — Gov. Pete Ricketts, by instrumenting the removal of the medical marijuana initiative off the November ballot, has not only taken PTSD and pain relief for thousands of disabled veterans but all pain sufferers statewide. Furthermore, the loss of revenue for the State of Nebraska is staggering.

Initiatives 429, 430 and 431, will legalize gambling machines at horse race tracks. The type of machines are like the ones we already have with an estimated revenue of 50 to 100 million annually.

Although 70% of the annual race track revenue would go the state general fund, 25% would go to racetracks in or near South Sioux City, Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings, and Columbus also would be able to conduct casino gambling.

In other words, the 87 remaining counties don’t share the extra 25%. Legalized medical marijuana would have generated an estimated over $500 million in revenue annually and be equally distributed in all Nebraska counties.

Tired of being Gov. Ricketts unwanted stepchildren? Vote NO on Initiatives 429, 430 and 431.

CARL MUNFORD

Enough with the restrictions — Michael Kumm

WAUSA — On March 16 as a nation, we were asked to take strong steps to slow the spread the novel coronavirus — 15 days to slow the spread. Months later, we are still under Directed Health Measures, put in place by our government. Is that justified?

Don’t steal political signs — Jean Atwood

NORFOLK — Evidently some of the people who are hoping President Trump will be reelected are not confident that will happen. They seem to feel the need to steal and destroy some of the Biden/Harris yard signs. We have had to replace five of those signs so far at one location.

‘Music in the Park’ helpers — Christine Mimick Keller

NORFOLK — They say it takes a village to raise a child. Well, I can tell you, it takes a great community to pull off the Rotary’s Music in the Park series of summer concerts. For the past nine years, the Norfolk Rotary Club has been privileged to work with the City of Norfolk’s many differen…

Remembering 9/11 — Aaron Shelden

NORFOLK — On the eve of Sept. 11, 2020, I remember that infamous day. My sister came to me frantically — telling me, “You have to see this.”

Supports challengers — Jon Oberg

LINCOLN — I know Joe Biden from way back. He traveled to the U.S. Senate from Wilmington, Delaware, every day by train, two hours each way, so he could better tend to his family at home. He, Jim Exon, and Pat Moynihan sat in front of me as I did staff work for the Senate Budget Committee for…

Medicaid benefits at last — Trenton Buhr

LYONS — For most of us, the nearly two years that have passed since Nebraskans voted to expand Medicaid might be inconsequential. But, for 90,000 people stuck in the coverage gap the passing time has gone by without peace of mind.