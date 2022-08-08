Support legislation — Dillon Grubb

NORFOLK — The recent 1st Congressional District’s special election has catapulted Mike Flood from local politics into the state spotlight. We all wonder how he will vote when more bipartisan legislation is presented to him as he tries to navigate his way through the national stage.
A great place for him to start reaching across the aisle is H.R. 5444, The Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding Schools Policies Act with the Senate counterpart of the same name, S.2907.
This bill would create a commission that will gather records, uncover burial sites, and explore the damage that Indian boarding schools have done both directly and inter-generationally to native communities. We as a religious community cannot begin to put this past behind us and heal until we understand what we have done and we cannot continue to rob native communities of the truth and the ability to heal any longer.
Mike Flood and his colleagues in the U.S. Senate, Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, should support the 55,000 Native Americans and Native Alaskans in Nebraska who have been harmed by the nine Native American boarding schools across Nebraska. They can do this by joining the six other Republicans in the House and Murkowski in the Senate in co-sponsoring the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.
DILLON GRUBB