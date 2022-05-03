Support Herbster — Dan Fiala

AURORA — I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep Nebraska safe.

Crime across the country is increasing at an alarming rate. Much of this increase has to do with the drug trafficking that is taking place on our southern border. Violent crime, especially in our largest cities, spills over and migrates to places where vicious criminals prey on the innocent. When the product of that lawlessness reaches Nebraska, my job of protecting my fellow Nebraskans is made infinitely harder.

I need the support of my elected officials to do my job, and I want the person at the top of Nebraska’s government to be a person I can trust. That’s Charles Herbster.

Herbster is a fifth-generation Nebraskan, a successful businessman, a political outsider and a man of deep faith and conviction. He will have my back. Having him in Lincoln will make Nebraska a safer place to live and raise a family. I trust him. I hope you will, too.

DAN FIALA

Member, State Troopers Association of Nebraska

Tags

In other news

Problems of the president — Terry Spence

STANTON — I am 74 years old and I have never seen anything that even remotely resembles the current situation in the oval office. I mean we are talking about the Presidency of the United States. Joe Biden is supposed to be the leader of the last bastion of freedom on planet earth. Yet we see…

Remembering lost lives — Donna Wolff

NORFOLK — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

Fix the schools — Kami Riley

NORFOLK — The public school system across the nation is failing. Nebraska schools, including Norfolk Public Schools, are no exception. Schools are failing in many areas and, although the issues within each school may differ, the root cause of the problem is the same everywhere.

Level highest rates — Andy Mohr

NORFOLK — I am a Nebraska state trooper. I will get right to the point. There is a serious pay discrepancy between the pay of many police departments in Nebraska and those of us who patrol the state’s roads and highways.

Strong sheriff — Craig Davis

I was a sheriff’s deputy in Stanton County when Mike Unger came to work for the sheriff’s office as a deputy. It was apparent from the get go that Mike knew what he was doing and was someone that got the job done and did it well. Sheriff Lehman gave him a lot of responsibility because he kne…

Fact and fiction — Tammy Day

NORFOLK — As a current Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) board member who’s not seeking reelection after serving for over eight years, I’ve been following the upcoming election closely. It’s great to have so much interest in our public schools, but I worry that some of the interest stems from a l…

Support Herbster — Dan Fiala

AURORA — I am a member of Nebraska law enforcement and will be voting for Charles W. Herbster for governor in the May 10 primary. I will be doing so because I know Herbster, as governor, will have my back and will provide me the resources that my colleagues and I will need to make and keep N…