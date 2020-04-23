Support given — The Rev. Chip Winter

PEORIA, Ill. — Though it has been a little over a year-and-a-half since my wife, Jami, and I have called Norfolk home, you are often on our minds and you remain in our prayers. Our 15 years in Norfolk were pivotal for the Winter family.
During those years I often worked with Eric Stinson, first at Howser-Fillmer and then at Home for Funerals. Getting to serve with him in caring for families who were enduring some of their most trying times, I grew to appreciate how much Eric cared for the wellbeing of the entire community. Eric is a devout member of his parish and has given much of his time and energy for the benefit of parochial education in Northeast Nebraska. His family has a great history as a part of both the faith and business communities of Norfolk.
For that reason, I am writing in support of Eric’s desire to serve as a county commissioner in Norfolk. I believe you all would be well served by electing him to serve as Madison County commissioner.
THE REV. CHIP WINTER
Senior pastor, Redeemer Lutheran Church