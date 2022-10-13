NORFOLK — Downtown Norfolk rocks thanks to Andrew McCarthy!
Mr. McCarthy is a dynamic leader and one of the main reasons downtown Norfolk has improved and grown! If you go downtown during the week and especially during the weekends you see cars and pedestrians all over the place. You see restaurants and bars filled with people having a great time. I have talked to people from other towns in the area and they are just amazed at what has happened. They said they used to never bother to come downtown and now they love to come often!
I have talked to the interns from Wayne State who are moving to downtown next fall and they are excited to work their new internships and participate in what our great town has to offer. Andrew has been a crucial part of making all this happen! He works with other downtown businesses to help them out. He is strategic and a great leader.
If you want to see our town continue to thrive and grow and become even a greater place to live and visit, vote for Andrew for City Council Ward 4!
DIRK PETERSEN
Retired vice president,
General manager of Nucor