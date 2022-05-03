Support given — Adam Staib

STANTON — I wish to say what a joy I felt when I recently read that several people have shared positive comments about Sheriff Mike Unger and, in at least one case, where he helped save the gentleman’s life when he was so badly hurt on the highway.

That reminds me of the winter storm that we endured in Stanton a couple years back and when Sheriff Unger came to The Uptown and found me struggling with mechanical issues and he took the time to help me. Not only did he return early the next morning during the blizzard to see if I was still OK, he has stopped at my house several times in the recent months to check on me as I have suffered health issues and struggled to get around. What more do we want of our sheriff and yet others are going to try and tear him down for doing his job.

We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and experienced sheriff in Stanton County, and I will be voting for Sheriff Unger on May 10.

ADAM STAIB

