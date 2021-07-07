WYNOT — I am writing to express my appreciation to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his guest column in the June 24 issue of the Norfolk Daily News.
What kind of people do we have on the Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska State Board of Education? In fact, that they would even consider presenting such radical sex education material to our local school boards sounds like something right out of the Marxist playbook.
I think I speak for the majority of Nebraskans who are God-fearing and realize that God gave us his commandments for our own good and happiness.
With the lunatic left promoting critical race theory and the 1619 project, which seems to sow discord among the people, why don’t they instead promote school prayer?
Thank you, Gov. Ricketts, for informing us.
FREDERICK PINKELMAN