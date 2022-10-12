Support expressed — Randy Dee

NORFOLK — I wanted to share my thoughts on the upcoming election for Norfolk School Board. I was a candidate during the primary election.
Hello, Norfolk Public School constituents. I want to thank everyone who voted for me for Norfolk Public School Board during the primary election. Unfortunately, I was not chosen to continue on. I do believe there is much need of improvement on the NPS board. The recent disregard of the majority of the citizens not wanting their taxes increased during a down economy when everything is costing more fell on the current deaf ears of the NPS board and superintendent.
In addition to the promiscuous curriculum choices and non-transparency of the board and superintendent, there needs to be a change made. The current board does not reflect the Northeast Nebraska values.
We cannot effect change if we keep electing the same people. Do not vote for any incumbents. There are three vacancies on the board.
On Nov. 8, you can vote for up to three of the candidates. If you voted for me in the primary election, I would ask for you to vote for Lindsay Dixon, Cindy Booth and Teri Bauer. These are the only conservative voices of the six candidates. Vote common sense for our kids!
RANDY E. DEE