NORFOLK — We are writing today to show our support for Patty Pansing Brooks who is running for Congress.
As a Nebraska legislator she has a proven track record of being bipartisan.
She will fight for the right of all Americans to make their own health care decisions without government interference.
She believes no matter where we’re from, the color of our skin, whom we love or how we choose to shape our lives, we are stronger when we welcome everyone to the table.
In November 2022, we will be casting our vote for Patty and encourage you to do the same.
JEAN and LONN ATWOOD