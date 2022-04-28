OMAHA — It’s time for Nebraskans to rally behind a conservation initiative that will help our wildlife by conserving 30% of our lands and waters: The America the Beautiful initiative. I’m a hunter, angler and all-around outdoorsman. I’ve seen firsthand how wildlife habitat has been degraded by poor water management, invasive species and human development.

The goal of the initiative is to invest in locally driven initiatives to conserve habitat, restore degraded lands, maintain working landscapes, and offer incentives to private landowners to foster conservation. It’s the right thing to do and Nebraskans know it. A recent statewide poll showed that 83% of Nebraskans think that more needs to be done to protect our land, water and wildlife.

One key component of the initiative is investment in conservation easements, which are an essential tool for wildlife conservation in a state where 97% of the land is in private ownership. These easements allow farmers and ranchers — the people who know these lands best — to make the best decisions about how to manage their lands so that habitat and water resources are conserved.

Unfortunately, our governor has allowed himself to be misled by a discredited fringe group from Texas that is spreading misinformation. But as the polling demonstrates, most Nebraskans won’t fall for the group’s rhetoric. Join me in speaking out in support of America the Beautiful for the benefit of wildlife, our ranchers and farmers, our children and grandchildren and all who are lucky enough to call Nebraska their home.

GEORGE CUNNINGHAM

