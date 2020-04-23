NORFOLK — We want to go on record to enthusiastically endorse Frank Arens as he runs to represent Ward 2, Norfolk City Council.
We have known Frank for several decades and Frank has consistently demonstrated a willingness to listen to others’ opinions and concerns. He sincerely works toward finding solutions that represent the best possible interests for all.
We are particularly excited to have Frank represent us because of his ability to strategically plan. He does this with enthusiastic and realistic expectations which will be beneficial for Norfolk’s future.
Frank has the proven years of experience, dedication, knowledge and civility that would be a great addition the city council. He would be a great asset to meet Norfolk’s challenges and future growth.
We are lucky to have an honorable person like Frank Arens willing to give so much back to our community. Join us in electing Frank Arens.
STEVE and JANELL MILLER