Support choice — Curt Friesen

LINCOLN — Every child in Nebraska deserves a high-quality education and the opportunity to achieve his or her dreams. Sadly, far too many children are denied that opportunity. Despite our many excellent public and private schools, every school cannot meet the need of every child. That is why I, along with the majority of my colleagues in the Legislature, believe in school choice.
For years, I have introduced and prioritized a scholarship tax credit bill to help lower income families access the education that works best for their children. Such efforts have faced intense opposition and well-funded misinformation campaigns pushed by teachers’ union leaders and their lobbyists, as well as many public school administrators unwilling to accept competition. Too often, they treat children like dollar signs instead of individuals with unique needs and dreams. This year is no exception.
Former Sen. Curt Friesen’s recent attacks on school choice are just another attempt to make the Opportunity Scholarships Act (LB753) a boogieman. For example, his claims that rural students won’t be helped are disingenuous at best, and robbing children of life-changing opportunities at worst.
Here’s the truth: scholarship tax credit programs have successfully helped millions of children in over 20 states, including children in rural communities. Such programs have proven to save taxpayer dollars — sometimes significantly so, in states like Iowa. Those dollars can be — and have been — reinvested in rural education in states, including in Oklahoma. According to the most rigorous research studies, scholarship programs lead to increased educational outcomes in both public and nonpublic schools.
This year, Gov. Pillen and this Legislature are taking extraordinary and unprecedented steps to increase funding to education, including in rural communities. The Opportunity Scholarships Act is just one small part of the proposal. In total, the Governor’s budget represents over $135 million in new state aid to Nebraska’s rural public schools. On top of that, LB681 sets aside $1 billion dollars in the Education Future Fund with an additional appropriation of $250 million per year over the next four years.
Prioritizing children and their education by investing more in our public schools is a worthy endeavor, but it should not leave the children needing additional options out of the equation.
Today, more than 25,000 students in Nebraska access school choice through something called option funding. Yet, public school districts still turn hundreds of families away each year due to capacity. My own school district, Elkhorn Public Schools, has long refused to accept children from other districts for this reason. Those families who can afford to move to a different school district, such as Elkhorn, or who can afford private school tuition, already have school choice.
But what about the families who cannot afford to move, pay tuition, or who are denied opting into a different school district? The Opportunity Scholarship Act simply provides another option.
SEN. LOU ANN LINEHAN