Support appreciated — Jolene Smith

NORFOLK — The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 16, Norfolk expresses appreciation to all members of the Post 16 Legion family who helped place around 3,000 flags on our veterans’ graves here in Norfolk. A big shout-out to Scouts troops 1119, 122 and 124 who also volunteered their time and helped us accomplish this goal. All volunteers did a fantastic job, and we so appreciate all of your help.
We would also like to express appreciation to the businesses who allowed us to distribute poppies on May 20. We so appreciate you letting us honor our veterans at your businesses. Also, the community response was again overwhelming and we would like to thank you for wearing a poppy in honor of our veterans and for all the donations. The donations are 100% used for the veterans home, our military and other veteran programs.
God bless America and God’s blessings to all!
JOLENE SMITH
American Legion Auxiliary
Unit 16, Norfolk