Study the Constitution — Margo Chenoweth-Pospisil

NORFOLK — As our push to enact an Article V Convention of States has gained momentum, so has our opposition intensified. This includes the musings of “Publius Huldah,” a latter day nay-sayer, The John Birch Society, The Eagle Forum, the ACLU, People for the American Way, and Common Cause, to name a few. The reader will notice several “conservative” organizations in this mix. Sadly, there are always those who have listened to lofty arguments that use lots of “therefore’s, whereas’s, heretofore’s, etc.” and citing publishings that have little or nothing to do with the issue of Article V and its clear-cut pathway to fending off tyranny, and everything to do with either fear or fear-mongering.
Here is my response to these ill-informed yet high-sounding arguments:
I have not now, nor will I ever, distance myself from the noble and laudable mission of the Article V Convention of States movement! This is the clear-cut pathway given to us by our Founding Fathers to rein-in an out-of-control government. It is not shrouded in mystery, one does not need to do intensive investigation, nor does one need to start up a whole new movement to take back our nation from the hands of greedy tyrants or evil or misguided idealogues. Article V of the Constitution was given to us that our rights and freedoms may be safeguarded and maintained. It is just that simple. Article V does NOT provide for the rewriting of the Constitution, nor is there the slightest danger that such a thing could ever be the result of a Convention of States.
Here is Article V, U.S. Constitution
Article V
The Congress, whenever two thirds of both houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose amendments to this Constitution, or, on the application of the legislatures of two thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments, which, in either case, shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this Constitution, when ratified by the legislatures of three fourths of the several states, or by conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the Congress; provided that no amendment which may be made prior to the year one thousand eight hundred and eight shall in any manner affect the first and fourth clauses in the ninth section of the first article; and that no state, without its consent, shall be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate.
There it is, folks — clear, unambiguous, forthright — the way given to U.S. Citizens to bring to heel an outrageous and tyrannical government by our own U.S. Constitution! Do not allow your head to be turned by lengthy, high-sounding arguments nor allow fear to enter into your hearts regarding this all-important Resolution! If ever we need to ACT to SAVE OUR REPUBLIC, it is now.
Further, I would refer the reader to COSaction.com, or conventionofstates.com, for more information and for a partial list of our illustrious supporters, and I urge you to do your due diligence - they did and so did I, and we discovered for ourselves that WE CAN TRUST OUR CONSTITUTION!
It was the understood and clear directive of the Founding Fathers that their responsibility, above all else, was to protect the citizens of the United States from tyranny! Do you really think, then, that just having fought and won a war against the most powerful nation on earth at the time, that this amazing document contains some kind of poison pill to bring about its own demise and the death of freedom?
Join the movement to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America and its people!
MARGO CHENOWETH-POSPISIL