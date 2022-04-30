Strong sheriff — Craig Davis

I was a sheriff’s deputy in Stanton County when Mike Unger came to work for the sheriff’s office as a deputy. It was apparent from the get go that Mike knew what he was doing and was someone that got the job done and did it well. Sheriff Lehman gave him a lot of responsibility because he knew what he was doing and his work efforts showed results.
I later got out of law enforcement and have followed the career of now Sheriff Unger over the past decades. I have seen he still gets results and isn’t afraid to get out and do the job that others can only take the time to complain about.
Stanton County is fortunate to have such dedicated law enforcement and would be foolish to throw away that experience and knowledge. You already have the best sheriff for the job in Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
CRAIG DAVIS