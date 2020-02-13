Story selective in details — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — After reading (Starbucks’ presence in low income communities) Jan. 17 edition, I was just underwhelmed with AP distortion of some facts exhibited. They submit that Starbucks opened a store in Ferguson, Missouri in 2016 (two years after devastating riot that followed the shooting of an unarmed black man.) They didn’t elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.
First of all this poor, little black man (very large in fact) walked into a store, just took some merchandise, the police were called, the policeman told him to stop. He refused, when he accosted the policeman, the cop shot him to protect himself. These situations get so biased in presentation it is padded by the way the cop was exonerated.
Another kicker in this article is out of their compassion, Starbucks is going to partner with United Way. So what will transpire, United Way will be soliciting money so some person understandably receiving assistance already, so they can get the United Way money and buy themselves that $4 coffee. Hooray for compassion. Hooray for our biased media.
ROLLIN TUTTLE