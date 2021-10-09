NORFOLK — The United States is being run by parasites. We have been for quite some time. They extract from us, send our young people to die and get maimed. They extract our money through taxes, permits, licenses and inflation. More money is created through air, then people have the illusion that they can spend more, then we have inflation. So our parasites at the Federal Reserve Board, golly, we have to raise the interest rate to slow inflation. So the parasites make more money through interest.
The United States of America is perishing. We were in Korea 1950-53, Cuba 1959, Cambodia 1975, Laos, 1975, Rhodesia 1979, Iran 1979, Nicaragua 1979, Iraq 2009 and Afghanistan for 20 years. In all of this, is the world or the United States better off?
The citizens of the USA have endured a lot of young men and women, killed and maimed. The only people that gained wealth were arms manufacturers and the money people. Then when we leave these fiascoes that we the taxpayer have built up the countries with infrastructure, air bases, submarine bases and on and on. Plus, we usually leave some armament, when we evacuate. In Afghanistan, we left 208 aircraft and helicopters; 75,000 war vehicles — including 22 Humvees, 50,000 tactical vehicles and nearly 1,000 mine resistant vehicles; and 600,000 weapons — including 350,000 M4 and M16 rifles, 60,000 machine guns and 25,000 grenade launchers.
And now we are allowing in at least 60,000 Afghans, some who are verified ISIS. Many of them want to stone adulterers and support honor killings.
“During times of deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.” — George Orwell.