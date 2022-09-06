Stop the name calling — Terry Spence

STANTON — The other side of the aisle is constantly smearing us by referring to us Trump followers as racist and fascist. I believe Joe Biden made a campaign promise to unify America but instead he and his henchmen mercilessly vilify us. We are far from any threat to our democratic republic or to our capitalist system.
All we are asking for is common sense in the oval office, House and Senate “leadership” and accountability of which there is none in the Democratic party. The Democrats are trying to lead us down the dangerous path of socialism, which has never produced anything positive for the world.
TERRY SPENCE