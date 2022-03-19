TECUMSEH — I am pushing 77 years old. I am saddened by the open attack on the Ukrainian population under the order of Vladimir Putin. Putin is nothing but a fanatic bully. He has no way out of this situation he has created.
When I was a youngster, I was taught to stand up to the bully. You may have taken some punishment, but the bully always retreated when he knew that he had a viable adversary that would continue coming after him
Let’s see the red line. Russia has already crossed that line.
Let’s give the Ukrainians the planes and equipment they need to protect their country. The U.S. and NATO will eventually have to step in so why not now?
I do not want a nuclear war, but the free nations need to do something besides sit on their thumbs and look the other way.
I will pray for Ukraine and its population, and I would ask everyone who reads this to do the same. May God protect the Jewish and Gentile alike.
ANTHONY E. MUNSON