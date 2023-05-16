Stop gun attacks — Lona Meyer

WAKEFIELD — Gov. Pillen announced U.S. flags in Nebraska will be flying at half-staff in honor of victims of a recent mass shooting. It’s a nice gesture, as are “thoughts & prayers.” Perhaps we should honor them by trying to prevent these attacks from happening.
Each of us is represented in Washington, D.C., by those who have promised to work to make lives of all Americans better. I imagine I’m not the only one tired of hearing what won’t work. It’s time for elected officials to each act as the patriot they have likely claimed to be and find a solution — together.
This is a nationwide crisis. A solution MUST be a top priority and we need action. The best of who we’ve chosen to speak for us need to put the political theatrics aside & fulfill their duty. Americans are tired of the ranting and constant back & forth.
More than anything, we’re tired of mass killings being met with a shrug. We are all at risk and we won’t accept this as the new normal.
It’s time to see results from those who beg for our votes.
If we can’t expect them to meet this issue with fierce and determined leadership and a nonpartisan effort to save lives, we have all failed.
LONA MEYER