NELIGH — Donkey roping is an extremely cruel “sport” where the donkey is shocked with a cattle prod until he tries to run away. Every day this sport gets more popular in Texas and is springing up in other states across America.
The donkeys are placed in a holding pen and when the siren goes off, the pen door flies open. But the scared donkey does not move. That’s when a cowboy uses a “hot shot” prod to send 5,000 volts of electricity through the donkey’s sensitive skin.
Once the donkey is out of the pen and in the open, two cowboys — a header and a heeler- chase the donkey and start roping, one throwing a rope around his neck, the other around its rear legs. Most of the time, donkeys fall head over heels. Over and over and over, shattering bones or breaking their long necks. The ropes burn holes clear through the donkey’s thin skin or worse, crush their exposed windpipes, causing them to suffocate. They can’t eat for days because their throats are swollen. Their legs are delicate and easily broken.
If the donkey makes it past all this, and the cowboys rope him just right, the timer stops and then the cowboys stretch the tied-up donkey between two horses! The horses weigh three to six times as much as the donkeys. That is a lot of pain on their brittle bones.
For those that survive this physical torture, they are guaranteed to suffer from psychological issues. They “shut down” mentally, displaying severe distrust issues. It can take years and sometimes never for them to trust another human. They often segregate themselves from other donkeys by hiding in corners of their pastures or stalls, not being able to socialize with their own kind.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association DOES NOT condone donkey roping. This is not and never has been an officially sanctioned event.
Federal government regulations of rodeos animals’ welfare are almost nonexistent. The ultimate goal will be to get legislation passed that makes donkey roping events illegal and then make certain that the laws are enforced.
The only difference between abusing a human being and abusing an animal is the victim.
SUSAN HUWALDT