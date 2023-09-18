Stop bashing Biden — Barbara Stahlecker

Reading your latest editorial about Joe Biden just makes my blood boil. Normally, I don’t respond to such ridiculous allegations because I figure the author is likely an uneducated, biased, lifetime Republican who just doesn’t know any better. But as an editor, I have to assume that you can at least, read. Have you bothered to look up from FOX news lately to see anyone talking about Joe Biden being — very likely — one of the best Presidents we’ve ever had?
At the very least — and to be fair in your reporting — you should acknowledge some of the following things Joe did:
Lowered the price of insulin for everyone
Reduced unemployment to its lowest amount in history
Added more jobs than any previous administration
The U.S rejoined the Paris Climate Accord
Signed the $1.9 trillion COVID deal — which included $1,400 to every family and temporarily extended unemployment
Rushed aid to Hawaii and Florida after their latest climate disasters
These are just some highlights. There is much more that you have been ignoring. The best thing about Joe Biden is that he is a good human. He does not make up petty names for his opponents. He does not call his opponents names or make fun of them. He does not make fun of disabled people. He has not called the men and women of our military “losers.” He does not send ridiculous tweets at all hours of the day with promises of retribution and revenge. He did not have to pay a hooker to keep quiet about their relationship. He did not sell secrets to Russia, China, Saudi Arabia or anyone else. No one in his administration is currently facing charges and jail time. He does not ask the American people to pay his legal bills. He didn’t tell lies about his inauguration. I could go on and on. And no matter what is said about him or his family, he doesn’t respond to or even acknowledge the haters. He just stays focused on the job.
So please stop bashing our current president. If you’re going to write articles about him, I would hope you would at least try to make them fair and balanced. Otherwise, you should just rename your paper The FOX Daily News and it would be appropriate.
BARBARA J. STAHLECKER