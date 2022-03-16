LINCOLN — Candidates: please, we need NO MORE attack ads.
Jeff Fortenberry “approved” a nasty ad against Mike Flood to avoid telling us about his unresolved law suit re: campaign funds.
Jim Pillen and Charles Herbster condemn immigration without looking further ahead. U.S. and Nebraska birthrates are below replacement due to high costs of raising/educating our future work force.
Please restart and focus on telling us your specific plans if elected. We’re waiting - NO PLANS, NO VOTE. Clear?
LAVON SUMPTION